Except something drastic and fast is done, activities of the National Assembly will be grounded from Monday, September 27

This is as legislative workers at NASS have lamented over their mounting unpaid salaries totalling N3.1 billion

The legislative workers also alleged that none of them has received salary raise after the consequential adjustment on the new minimum wage

Following the alleged non-payment of their salary and allowances to the tune of N3.1 billion, aides of Nigerian national lawmakers have agreed to ground activities of the National Assembly starting from Monday, September 27.

A report from PM News said the legislative workers are claiming that the huge debt stems from N1.35 billion in salary arrears and N1.75 billion for consequential adjustment on minimum wage.

The workers said they will ground activities at the National Assembly over unpaid salaries (Photo: Nigerian Senate)

The aides added that while 1,300 aides were still being owed salary arrears, not even one of the 2, 345 employees in NASS has received the consequential adjustment on minimum wage after their employment in June 2019.

In a statement signed by their coordinator, Zebis Prince, the aggrieved workers said:

“We will picket the National Assembly Complex, as well as the venue of a training organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) billed for Monday, Sept. 27, to press home our demand for better working conditions.

"For starters, we shall ensure that the selective training planned for Monday by NILDS does not hold by mobilising our members to picket the venue.

“From Tuesday, we shall also picket the National Assembly complex to draw the world’s attention to the embarrassment going on in the nation’s premier law-making institution."

