The expulsion of prominent PDP members has sparked a fresh crisis in the Kebbi state chapter of the opposition party

According to the leadership of the party, some members were dismissed over various offences such as alleged misconduct

Affected members include a former minister, Kabiru Tanimu, national woman leader, Hajiya Maria Umaru Waziri, the state chairman, Haruna D. Sa’idu and others

Kebbi - Following alleged misconduct, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kebbi state chapter has now expelled key members of the party.

Garba Abubakar Besse, the Kebbi Central zonal vice chairman made this known on Sunday, September 26, in an interview with Daily Trust.

At least three members of the PDP in Kebbi state have been expelled from the party. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the members expelled were a former minister of special duties, Kabiru Tanimu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the national woman leader of the party, Hajiya Maria Umaru Waziri, the state chairman, Haruna D. Sa’idu, and the 2015 governorship candidate of the party, General Sarkin Yaki Bello (rtd).

According to Besse, they were dismissed for relocating the state secretariat to Abuja and hijacking the nomination forms for the proposed congress of the party for the benefit of their loyalists.

Source: Legit