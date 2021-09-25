Ex-lawmaker Dino Melaye, Senator Orji Kalu and others visited Obi Cubana at his residence in Abuja

The visit attracted diverse reactions from Nigerians on social media as Melaye shared a photo taken with the nightlife entrepreneur

Cubana recently shook the entire country with the lavish display of wealth at his mother's burial in Oba, Anambra state

FCT, Abuja - Former Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, stirred reactions on social media on Thursday, September 23, when he shared a photo of himself, Senator Orji Kalu, and others at the residence of Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, in Abuja.

Obi Cubana, the billionaire owner of Cubana Club, recently generated a media buzz when he organised a talk-of-the-town burial for his late mother in Oba Anambra state.

Former Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, Senator Orji Kalu, and others at the residence of Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana in Abuja. Photo credit: Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

The extravagant display of wealth at the burial generated heated reactions, with some accusing the nightlife entrepreneur, albeit without facts, of being involved in shady deals.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Taking to his verified Facebook page on Thursday, shared the photo of himself and others at Obi Cubana's residence with the caption:

"At Obi Cubana's castle tonight in Abuja."

Nigerians react

The photo has generated heated reactions from Nigerians on social media.

John Mokidi said:

"Where was this gentlemen? when obi Cubana was nothing in the society... After burial action done by obi Cubana of his beloved mother... Bad and good people want to be close friends to him because of the things he made for himself and his family.

"Na only Mr president Buhari we go soon see come visit obi Cubana ..... Congratulations to obi Cubana and company ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨"

Nikky Dorothy said:

"I don't think I have seen you with Obi before his mother's burial? Now you and cubana everywhere You are my man shaa but don't over do things."

Patricia Usenobong

"A successful business man that politicians are rallying around, Uncle cubana don't let them infect you with thier virus, thereby soiling your name,remain in your honour Sir!

Khalif-Harun 'Dreamtease' Otayokhe said:

"It doesn't take much effort for rich people to connect even though they have never met or have anything in common and that's how they make business and political connections. It is just so easy for them.

"But you see poor people, their own connection dey mostly happen for beer parlour or for viewing center and na argument go start and end am."

You have to work for your own soap - Obi Cubana

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi Cubana shared success tips to Nigerians aspiring to greatness.

The billionaire businessman said in an interview that people who want to be successful should never stop working hard towards achieving their goals.

He said social media made it look like he became a successful man overnight, adding that his business has been in existence for 13 years. According to him, the attributes people aspiring to greatness must have include patience, diligence, being hardworking and having integrity.

Source: Legit.ng