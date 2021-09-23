Crossdresser, Bobrisky has in a recent interview revealed how his parents reacted to his chosen career path

Bob praised his late mother that died seven years ago for being his greatest support system maintaining that she never judged him

According to him, his father on the other hand accepted not because of the love of it but for the business part of it

Nigerian foremost transgender, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju popularly known as Bobrisky has in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo revealed how his parents reacted when he took the professional part of cross-dressing.

Bobrisky speaks on how his parents reacted to his career path. Credit: @bobrisky22 @chudeity

Source: Instagram

The socialite maintained that his late mother never complained nor judged, she rather supported and accepted him, a gesture that gave him a huge boost to carry on. According to him:

"I was super close to my mother, she died seven years ago, it was painful, she was the only person that loved and accepted me back then she didn't judge me. She was like, I'm your mum don't worry let people talk regardless."

Bobrisky said, on the other hand, his father has the attributes of a businessman, who accepted him because of the business side of it.

"My dad did not accept it initially, he was just like this is not our agreement, you are doing this for business."

Watch the video below;

Reactions

A couple of Nigerian internet users have responded to the interview and Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Juliet.david.9440:

"Abeg mk him getat."

Symply__promise:

"How is he motivating us??? Coz I'm not understanding."

Symply_kween_bella_:

"So this is your real color bikonu all this skincare vendors should getat and stop deceiving the general public."

Dobilek:

"I no sure say Bob na trans, I believe it's all publicity stunt."

I'm the biggest girl in Nigeria, Bobrisky boasts

Legit.ng earlier reported that the controversial socialite showed off a big 'Ghana must go' bag filled with a stack of cash on social media and declared that he is the biggest girl in the country.

Bobrisky displayed a big bag filled with bundles of five hundred naira notes on his Snapchat and insisted that he was not at anybody's level in Nigeria.

His biggest girl in the country claim got a lot of reactions from Nigerians who felt he was just hyping himself.

Source: Legit