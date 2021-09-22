A Nigerian man who makes his living as a chef in the United Kingdom has taken to social media to lament the injustice meted to him over there

This comes after his trailer that he bought thanks to donations from good-spirited individuals was stolen overnight

The distraught man appealed that the trailer be returned while wondering why he was being targeted for evil

A Nigerian man based in the UK has decried the injustice he faces abroad.

The man who is a chef by occupation outburst comes after his trailer was stolen overnight at Kenyon Road.

The man narrated his many travails in the hands of the unnamed foes Photo Credit: @mostonsuya

According to him, the £24,000 (N13,451,803) trailer was acquired with money he got from kind donations of persons.

He accused his foes of seeking to harm him

In an Instagram video shared by Instablog9ja, the embittered chef fingered foes he didn't reveal their identities accusing them of seeking his hurt because he was black and focused.

He appealed for a return of the trailer without condition.

The man also recalled how he was 'cut open last year' but still recovered and kept on with his hustle.

It was observed that he seemed direct with his accusations all through the video and in subsequent social media releases but gave no names of the accusers.

Nigerians show sympathy

@esternvally stated:

"This guy again. Last time thesame thing happened to him and they donate over 40,0000 pounds to him through go fund."

@mheesturah remarked:

"Not only in Nigeria, they are some countries too who has many thieves …m so so sorry for you"

@amaiwinnie wrote:

"I really feel sorry for this man sounds like work of racists. These people don’t like to see successful black people it’s sad."

@flor__suave opined:

"Why would they do this to him. This man went through hell just to get back on his feet and now, they’ve stolen his trailer. Really unfair."

@bshizzle70a thought:

"I know this dude and his story . He’s the target of Yobs in that area . This is the second similar incidence . It’s the kind of Racism many face that makes them want a better country ( Nigeria ) . There is no place like home."

