There are certain Nigerian celebrities who almost always get it right when it comes to their fashion choices and Nollywood star, Funke Akindele Bello is one of them.

The actress, filmmaker, and businesswoman is a lover of all things fashionable. However, there is one thing that has been pretty consistent with her style, and that is her emphasis on modesty.

The star loves structured pieces. Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

“A woman is never sexier than when she is comfortable in her clothes”. This quote by Vera Wang can never be overemphasized and Akindele is clear proof of this.

The mother of two who has carved a name for herself in the film industry and with this level of success, dressing well and looking presentable is so important.

Perhaps, this explains why the film star has an affinity for formal looks - structured two-piece pant sets.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights eight memorable times the Jenifa star rocked this look.

Check them out below:

1. In this monostrap two-piece

2. Purple glory

3. Twinning with hubby

4. Statement pants

5. This mustard set

6. Gorgeous basic black set

7. This glorious velvet set

8. Fierce in red

Ladies in pantsuits

Pantsuits are what's hot right now and several Nigerian celebrities have jumped on the trend, pulling off the look effortlessly.

For many women, suits feel constricting and stuffy. But historically, they offered freedom and power and controversy.

In the history of pantsuits, the look was designed strictly for men. But as the years progressed, more women went against the gender norms and hopped on the trend.

It has been years and the pantsuit trend is still in vogue.

Pantsuits essentials

While trends come and go, there are certain things that every lady must have in their closet. These are basic fashion items, the kind that will help you bring your outfits together from start to finish.

