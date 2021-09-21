Veteran comedian and actor Anthony Johnson, also known as AJ, passed on Monday, September 6

Johnson was a stand-up comedian who appeared in films such as Friday and House Party

The multitalented actor was born on May 5, 1965, and grew up in Compton, Calif

Anthony Johnson, an actor and comedian known for small but memorable roles in Friday and House Party died on Monday, September 6.

Friday and House Party Actor Anthony Johnson. Photo: Soul TV.

His death, in a hospital in Los Angeles County, was confirmed by his agent, Lynea Bell and the county medical examiner’s office but neither specified a cause.

Johnson is perhaps best known for playing Ezal, a drug addict and thief who unintentionally interrupts a heist, in the 1995 movie Friday.

Following the news of Johnson’s death, celebrities and fans paid tribute to him on social media.

"Anthony “AJ” Johnson, a comedian and actor best known for his parts in Friday and House Party has passed away at age 55. Our prayers and condolences go out to the family," read a post on official Facebook page of Soul TV.

“Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away. Naturally funny man who was from Compton at the same time,” wrote Ice Cube.

