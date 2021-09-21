Being a celebrity is hard, once you get into the spotlight, everything becomes a big deal to fans and millions of Nigerians waiting for juicy gossip.

It is no wonder that Nigerian celebrities try to protect their families, as they make efforts not to share intricate details on social media.

Apart from celebrities who have kept their spouses on a low, most stars also like to keep their beautiful children away from the spotlight for a while.

Nigerian celebrities and their spouses/kids Photo credit: @adesuaetomi/@funejenifaakindele/@olakunlechurchill/@toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

A popular trend is keeping the identity of children hidden for as long as possible or until they are comfortable with introducing them to the world.

On this list that Legit.ng has compiled are some celebrities who kept the faces of their kids away from the world for a while and others who are still keeping it even after announcing the birth of their kids.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Adekunle Gold and Simi

Superstar singers, Simi and Adekunle Gold welcomed their first child, Deja in 2020, but they did not unveil their cute angel until her first birthday in 2021.

A lot of their fans had been anticipating the unveiling, and it was no surprise that Deja's first birthday rocked social media.

2. Adesua Etomi and Banky W

Banky W and his actress wife shook the internet for days after they announced the birth of their son in March.

Months after, the public still has no idea what their precious Zaiah looks like, but we are in no hurry to see the beauty the Wellington's birthed.

3. Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele welcomed her twin boys in 2018 and only gave a sneak peek of them as babies.

Every video and photo the actress and her hubby have shared since their birth has their faces shielded giving nobody an idea of what they look like now.

4. Toyin Abraham

Fans of the actress jubilated after she had her son with hubby, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Ire and it took a while for the mum of one to finally unveil his face.

The little boy is one of the favourite celebrity babies on social media.

5. Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ijeofor

The Nollywood power couple unveiled their beautiful son, Keon for the first time during Christmas in 2020 with beautiful family photos.

They have moved forward with dropping cute videos of their bundle of joy.

6. Toolz

The media personality showed the face of her first son, Chairman when he turned one and kept the trend as she unveiled the identity of her second son, General when he tuned one as well.

7. Lala Akindoju

Actress and media personality, Lala Akindoju and her chef husband welcomed their first child, a boy, Adeoreofe earlier this year, and we keep seeing heartwarming posts about their bundle of joy.

Lala and her hubby have not shared any photo of their son yet, but we are all waiting.

8. Olakunle Churchill

Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband is as much the celebrity that she is as everything he does is heavily scrutinised on social media.

The father of two recently unveiled the identity of his son with his wife Rosy Meurer.

9. Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi

The media personality and actress welcomed her daughter earlier this year and she shared a hilarious post to announce her pregnancy on social media.

Gbemi is one of the few celebrities who is taking her time before revealing her baby's face.

10. Khafi and Gedoni

The Big Brother Naija stars recently welcomed their son, there is no big reveal yet, hopefully, they won't keep fans waiting for too long.

Bigvai Jokotoye welcomes second child

Nollywood actor Bigvai Jokotoye and his family were in a celebratory mood in August after a new addition joined his home.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to announce the birth of his second child, a baby girl.

Not stopping there, he shared photos that appeared to have been taken shortly after the arrival of his child as he was still in protective clothing, while doctors attended to his exhausted wife.

Source: Legit.ng