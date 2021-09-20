IPOB's sit-at-home will impact negatively on the Anambra election if nothing is done on time, Ifeanyi Ubah has said

The YPP guber candidate foresees trouble that will be caused by the group's insistence that there will be no election

Suggesting a way forward, Ubah said a roundtable dialogue should be convened between stakeholders and members of the group

Ifeanyi Ubah, the candidate of the Young Progressives Party in the forthcoming Anambra gubernatorial election, has said that the activities of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will terribly affect the poll if care is not taken

Ubah said the insistence of IPOB that there will be no election in the state will mean a lot of trouble unless the proscribed group makes a U-turn on time, reports.

Ubah suggested dialogue as the best solution (Photo: YPP)

Source: Facebook

The YPP candidate advised stakeholders that there is no need to use force since it is known that the members of the group are very powerful.

Dialogue with IPOB

He, therefore, suggested dialogue in the search for a middle ground that will make for peace during the election.

Ubah said:

“We will talk to our brothers – the IPOB people, they should not say no election because if they say so, they will be imposing something we don’t want.

“So, we have to tell them the importance. We know they have power but let them pipe down for us to do this election because if we don’t do this election proper, there will be trouble. Anambra is the head of Igbo Nation."

He noted that the sit-at-home order by IPOB is taking its toll on everything and everyone in the state and that things might get worse.

His words:

“It is IPOB that gave such order; talk to them, tell them that we are losing. We are agitating, we must fight for our brother but we can’t also be fighting for our brother and suffering our people.”

Source: Legit