Apart from the name Jagaban, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is also known as the Capone of the APC in the south

This revelation was made on Sunday, September 19, by the governor of Ondo state, Olarotimi Akeredolu

Governor Akeredolu said it is the hope of members of the ruling party for Tinubu to return soon so that some important decisions can be made ahead of the 2023 polls

The governor of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, has described the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the party's Capone, especially in the southern region.

Governor Akeredolu said he and other APC bigwigs had to visit Tinubu in London due to widespread rumours that his health was deteriorating, The Nation reports.

In a publication by Guardian, the Ondo governor said having seen for himself, he can safely conclude that there is nothing alarming about the politician's health.

The governor said Tinubu is the APC's Capone in the south (Photo: Governor Ondo State)

We are waiting for Tinubu to come

Akeredolu expressed hope that Tinubu will return to Nigeria very soon so that the party can reach some important decisions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

His words:

“…We went to visit our national leader and I was there because there were a lot of rumours here and there, it was important for us to go and see for ourselves, and I was there, I have seen for myself and there is nothing alarming about his health.

“We are praying that he returns back on time, He’s the capo for us here in the southwest and south-south. So we are waiting for him to come, so that by the time he comes, we can make some important decisions and he’ll support us.”

Days after meeting Tinubu, prominent APC governor breaks silence on presidential ambition

Meanwhile, Akeredolu had dissociated himself from promotional activities linking him with the 2023 presidential election.

The Ondo governor described the development as a mere needless distraction.

Legit.ng gathered that Akeredolu’s position was contained in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde. Olatunde reiterated that his principal had nothing to do with the pseudo-campaigners.

He noted that campaign posters urging Akeredolu to throw his hat into the ring and contest the 2023 presidential election had been flying around in some sections of social media but distanced the governor from it.

