Some students of Abia state University have reportedly been kidnapped by suspected gunmen believed to be herdsmen

The criminals also shot and killed a student of Marist Comprehensive Academy, Uturu during the operation

Meanwhile, three other students of the academy were said to have been injured by the gunmen in Abia

Suspected herdsmen on Saturday, September 18, evening kidnapped students of Abia state University, Uturu and also killed a student of Marist Academy

The suspects also shot and killed a student of Marist Comprehensive Academy, Uturu.

They also robbed motorists and passengers who were en route to Port Harcourt from Enugu and from Okigwe town to Enugu, respectively.

Marist in a statement on Sunday morning confirmed the killing of one of its students.

The statement read, “Some students from Marist Comprehensive Academy, Uturu, Abia State were attacked by armed bandits around Ihube road in Okigwe LGA on their way from a Final Religious Profession of some Marist Brothers.

“In the course of the robbery attack, one student in the person of Edeh Donald was shot and he later died.

“Three other students were injured. They are receiving treatment and they are responding to the treatment.

