Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a Kaduna-based Islamic scholar and cleric, has reacted over the defection of Fani-Kayode to APC

Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, on Thursday, September 16, formally defected to the ruling APC

The cleric described Fani-Kayode as being a traitor for neglecting his former party - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Abuja - Following the defection of the former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a Kaduna-based Islamic scholar and cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has reacted.

Legit.ng reports that the cleric accused Fani-Kayode of being a traitor after defecting to the ruling party.

Sheik Ahmad Gumi has reacted to Fani-Kayode’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Facebook

The Islamic cleric said this in a Facebook post on Thursday, September 16, titled, ‘Judas of Oduduwa’, where he attached a previous post by Femi Fani-Kayode that 'he prefers to die than join APC.'

Gumi, while commenting on the post, called the former Nigerian minister 'Judas of Oduduwa.'

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The cleric also said he had known that FFK’s actions were not real.

He posted:

“I have for long, neglected the rantings of the Judas of Oduduwa attacking me knowing fully well that he is fake and a traitor.

“Time has now caught up with him and thanks to Allah, all his vituperations are cast in the dustbin of merciless history. It is him now, one wonders which of the seven circles of hell this duper will settle if he doesn’t repent.”

President Buhari formally received Fani-Kayode, who defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress on Thursday, September 16.

The former minister was led into the president’s office by the caretaker chairman of the APC and Governor of Yobe, Mai-Mala Buni as well as Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state.

Fani-Kayode, who also spoke to the correspondents, said he believed that it was time for him to cross over to join hands with the president in moving Nigeria forward.

Fani-Kayode reveals why he dumped PDP for APC, says 3 governors will soon leave the opposition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Fani-Kayode explained why he defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was reported that Fani-Kayode, who was officially presented to President Buhari by the national chairman of the APC caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni, said his decision to dump the PDP was divine.

Fani-Kayode said that he was led by the Spirit of God in his decision and that he joined the APC to help for the unity of the country.

The former minister added that he was against anything that would cause the disintegration of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng News