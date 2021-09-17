Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Thursday, September 16, officially defected to APC from the PDP

The ex-minister was led to a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari by the chairman of the APC national committee, Mai Mala Buni

According to him, he dumped the PDP for the ruling APC to foster peace, unity and progress among Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - A former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, said he had an excellent meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, September 16, at Aso Rock.

Legit.ng reports that the ex-minister made this known on his official Facebook page while addressing Nigerians on the early morning of Friday, September 17.

Femi Fani-Kayode met President Buhari after defecting to the APC. Credit: Femi Fani-Kayode.

He said the president received him warmly and was delighted he joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fani-Kayode wrote:

“It was an honour and a privilege to visit with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, yesterday in the company of my dear friends and brothers, Governor Mala Mai-Buni and Governor Bello Matawalle.

“Mr. President received us very warmly and we had an excellent meeting. I intimated to him of my decision to join the APC and he was delighted with the news.

“Now we move forward together to make our country a better place and to bring peace, love and stability to our shores. God bless Nigeria!.”

Fani-Kayode, however, also explained why he joined forces with President Buhari, a man he once called a religious bigot and a cow lover.

He said:

“Having moved closer to him (Buhari), I have discovered a lot of things I didn’t know before. There’s a lot going on behind the scenes.

"The most important thing is that if I believe we should move in a particular direction and I’m getting positive responses and consequences from my own contributions at various levels then, of course, I have to respect that. Then I have to ask myself, is it not better for us, for me and my country, to ensure we operate from within and make the change we want to change rather than throwing bricks from the outside.”

Gumi reacts to Fani-Kayode’s defection to APC, calls him 'Judas of Oduduwa'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that following the defection of the former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a Kaduna-based Islamic scholar and cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has reacted.

It was reported that the cleric accused Fani-Kayode of being a traitor after defecting to the ruling party.

The Islamic cleric said this in a Facebook post on Thursday, September 16, titled, ‘Judas of Oduduwa’, where he attached a previous post by Femi Fani-Kayode that 'he prefers to die than join APC.'

