Popular Tinsel actor Victor Olaotan has finally been laid to rest in a funeral service attended by family and friends

The veteran Nollywood actor passed some weeks ago after getting incapacitated from an injury sustained during a ghastly motor accident

Legit.ng has sighted videos from the late actor’s funeral as loved ones say their final goodbyes to him

Veteran Nollywood actor Victor Olaotan popular for his role as Fred Ade Williams in Tinsel has finally been laid to rest weeks after the news of his death became public.

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that a service of songs was held in honour of the actor who passed away on Thursday, August 26.

Tinsel star Victor Olaotan finally laid to rest. Photo: @victoye/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Hours after the service came to an end, family and friends joined a funeral procession as they prepared to say the last goodbyes to the dearly departed.

A video sighted on social media captured the moment pallbearers danced with the deceased’s casket as they paid him final respects. Some family members of the late Olaotan were also spotted.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out a video below:

Another clip showed a man of God admonishing friends and family who came together in honour of the deceased thespian.

Watch below:

More condolence messages pour in

Fans of the late actor who came across the videos sent their condolence messages to his family members.

Read some comments sighted by Legit.ng below:

daramola.adewunmi said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

i_am_bam_dee said:

"May God comfort the family."

toksyb4u said:

"God ll continue to be ur strength."

mz_bellar said:

"May his soul Rest In Peace."

Photos, videos from late Rachel Oniga's lying-in-state ceremony surfaces online

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that friends and family of late Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga gathered together as they bade the veteran goodbye.

The sudden death of the film star was announced on social media to the dismay of her fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

The family of the late actress looked sorrowful as they went about the burial activities of the much-loved film star.

Source: Legit