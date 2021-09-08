The case instituted against Kogi state is a joke that should be discontinued immediately, Governor Yahaya Bello

According to the governor, there is no cause of alarm as his government runs a government of integrity

Going further, he revealed that none of the state accounts is frozen or embargo placed on any of of it

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, says the case instituted against his government by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is “a joke taken too far”.

Bello said this on Tuesday, while responding to questions from state house correspondents on the recent court judgement about a loan account allegedly linked to the Kogi government.

Last week, a federal high court sitting in Lagos froze a salary account said to belong to Kogi state, and domiciled with Sterling Bank Plc, over a N20 billion loan obtained from the bank.

Tijjani Ringim, the presiding judge, granted the order following an ex parte application brought by the EFCC, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

But the Kogi state government and Sterling Bank have denied the existence of the account in question.

Reacting to the development, Bello denied the existence of the account, but said another bailout fund obtained by the government was in line with agreement reached with civil servants in the state.

“Thank you very much. Very straight forward answer to your question. No Kogi state government’s salary account is frozen. None whatsoever. None of our accounts is frozen or embargo placed on any of our accounts by EFCC at all,” the governor said

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Kogi state government, on Thursday, September 2 said it would drag EFCC to court over a purported order it secured, which led to the freezing of its account with a new generation bank.

It said the action by the EFCC has embarrassed the government, insisting that the claims made were false. The spokesman of the Kogi state government, Kingsley Fanwo, made the threat while speaking to journalists in Abuja.

Fanwo assured Kogites, the state government's partners, investors and the general public that the Bello-led administration is committed to transparency, probity and accountability.

Kogi finance commissioner in the eye of the storm

Meanwhile, members of Kogi House of Assembly recently revealed that the state's commissioner for finance, Asiru Idris, may be arrested.

The lawmakers said that the commissioner would be arrested if he fails to appear before the House on Thursday, September 2.

Hilarion Collins Musa, the chairman of special committee on public accounts in the House, said Idris has been dismissing an invitation extended to him by the legislators.

