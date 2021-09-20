BBNaija housemate, Angel surprised her friend, Cross by serving him breakfast of rice and chicken despite not being on talking terms for some days

The housemate was left stunned and reluctant to eat the meal but eventually ate it to end their short-lived beef

Fans have reacted positively to the housemates gestures and it looked like peace has returned between them

BBNaija housemates, Angel served her male counterpart, Cross, a surprise breakfast on Monday morning, September 20, to bury their short-lived beef.

The duo have not been talking and went cold on each other in the last couple of days, so it came as a surprise to Cross when he was served the meal.

Angel offers Cross surprise rice and chicken. Credit: @cross_boss @angelbbnfanpage

Source: Instagram

Cross was surprised after receiving the meal from Angel, as he feared she might have spat or even added something to it.

Before proceeding to eat the meal, he made the sign of the cross, offered silent prayers and said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Whatever will happen, let it happen."

Saga who was chilling with Nini at the other side of the house encouraged Cross and said:

"If you die, you died a good cause."

See the post below:

Fans reactions

A few fans have reacted to Angel's kind gesture to Cross. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

timi.oflagos:

"This is the funniest thing you'll see on Instagram today."

Fati_alkali:

"Confusing men is an art. Angel my love, you’re doing well."

Am_jayscalar:

"I love angel , the way she does her things."

Naomi_masagbor

"I just love this boy too muchand angel is a sweet girl."

Luvchristyluv:

"She gave food as a proof that your sins had been forgiven Cross enjoy yourself."

Itz_whitney1

"Cross be like Shey this girl no put poison bayi."

Blizzdadiva:

"He even said “wetin person no go see for this house.”

Ritetaste:

"It’s the sign of the cross for me."

Cross Cries Like A Baby On Live TV After Nini Insulted Him

Legit.ng earlier reported that fellow BBNaija housemate, Nini rained a serious round of abusive words on Cross. It became so much for him that he burst into tears on live TV.

Whitemoney and Angel controlled the sobbing Cross after Nini used some unpublishable words to qualify him.

Cross' handlers reacted to the crying video that he is not a weak or vulnerable man but blood flows through his veins. They also revealed that he suffered from Dyslexia as a child.

Source: Legit Newspaper