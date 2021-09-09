DMW Star, Peruzzi is not buying the idea of bringing personal problems to the internet for total strangers to dissect

In a series of posts, he dished out advise on the best way to handle personal problems other than resorting to the internet

Peruzzi is not a fan of the internet game as he gave a percentage breakdown of how people receive information on the internet

DMW singer, Peruzzi is not buying the idea of sharing personal problems on social media with people that don't have an iota or clue of what you are going through but will instead laugh at your predicament or even snub you and your problem.

Peruzzi says we can tackle them outselves without sharing with strangers. Credit: @peruzzi_vibes @official2baba @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Peruzzi posted a subtle jibe on the ongoing marital saga between Nigerian music star, 2baba Idibia and wife Annie even though he didn't mention their names.

Peruzzi posted a story on his verified Instagram page explaining that, he doesn't understand why people take their problems to total strangers.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"How Y'all take take your personal problems to the internet is the craziest thing ever. Madness.

50% will laugh at you. 10% will support you online. 40% no send your papa.

He further gave a better option that is better than using social media.

"You got options:

Text the person, Call if dem never block your papa , Take time, cool off , Fast and pray".

Annie threatens to scatter everything after 2Baba's US Trip To See Baby Mama

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Annie wife of 2Baba burst to tears to declare that she is tired of her marriage with the singer, claiming that her husband traveled without her knowledge to the US to see one of his baby mamas, Pero.

In a leaked audio online, Annie was shouting and threatening to scatter everything they have built over the years.

She also said her husband planned the US trip with his manager Efe Omoregbe and Frankie in the name of shooting a video but they went out to see Pero.

Tonto Dikeh a silent killer

Things also got messy with actress, Tonto Dikeh and her ex-lover, Kpokpogri over a leaked video online.

The leaked audio got wide reactions as Tonto threatened that she is a silent killer who learnt from the best and would respond to all online drama from behind the scenes.

Tonto also said Kpokpogri should return everything she bought for his daughter and everything she brought to his house.

Source: Legit