The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma held a closed-door meeting with Air Vice-Marshal Frank Okpara

This development was confirmed in a post shared by Uzodimma via his social media page on Tuesday, September 14

Talks between the governor and the Air Force boss were centred on improving security networks across the state

Imo - Amid the security challenges bedevilling Imo state, Governor Hope Uzodimma has vowed to flush out unrepentant bad eggs from the southeast state.

Uzodimma made the disclosure while meeting with Air Vice-Marshal Frank Okpara on Monday, September 13.

Governor Hope Uzodimma met with Air Vice-Marshal Frank Okpara over security challenges in of Imo state. Photo credit: @HopeUzodimma01

The Imo state governor who disclosed details from the meeting in a post on Facebook said they deliberated on issues bordering on improved security of lives and properties.

He also expressed optimism of a sustained and improved security situation in Imo state.

IPOB's sit-at-home order: Governor Uzodimma tells Imo people what to do

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Uzodimma urged residents of the state to ignore the sit-at-home rumoured order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Imo state governor made the call while addressing the congregation after Church Service on Sunday, September 12, at the Government House Chapel, Owerri.

He called on residents to go about their normal businesses, adding that those behind the order had been identified and would soon be arrested and arraigned.

Heavy shooting as suspected IPOB militants chase students out of WAEC exam hall

Meanwhile, students of Comprehensive Secondary School, Nkume in Njaba local government area of Imo state were stopped from taking their examination.

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday, September 13, stormed the school and started shooting sporadically into the air.

Students who were preparing to sit for English in the ongoing West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) as well their teachers fled in different directions as the gunmen shot.

How IPOB's sit-at-home order is affecting the southeast's economy

In a related development, the former governor of Enugu state, Chimaroke Nnamani, has expressed deep concern over the sit-at-home directive by IPOB.

Nnamani said the order is against the Igbo's interest, adding that it has negatively affected the economy and social life in the southeast.

The lawmaker said the Igbo character is defined by hard work, noting that the sit-at-home order is antithetical to this trait and a “betrayal of Igbo interest”.

