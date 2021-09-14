Governor Hope Uzodinma has mistakenly said that President Muhammadu Buhari is insensitive to the yearnings of Imo people

It is believed that the Imo governor wanted to say the reverse but in a slip of tongue said another thing

Recall that Buhari had visited Imo to commission some projects executed by the Uzodimma’s administration

Sometimes, people do mistake and say the exact opposite of what they intended to say. This appears to be the case when Governor Hope Uzodimma, reacted to the recent visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor says south-east leaders are supporting President Muhammadu Buhari because he is “insensitive” to the yearnings of Imo people.

It is obvious that the governor was trying to say the opposite of insensitive which is 'sensitive'.

Uzodinma mistakenly says President Buhari is insensitive to yearnings of Imo people.

Source: Facebook

Speaking after the president’s visit on Channels Television, Uzodimma said the south-east was happy with the visit.

He said:

“When we say this, we mean it. We meant every inch of the word — that we are supporting the president; we are supporting his administration, and we are supporting his policies, because Mr President has shown sufficient interest in terms of pragmatic approach in listening and being insensitive to the yearnings of Imolites and Igbo people in general.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media reacted to the gaffe, with many of them agreeing that the president is truly insensitive.

Here are some reactions from Nigerians on Facebook.

Ayanfe Oluwa

"He said he will be careful with your next invitation and you have done well by telling him he is insensitive to your people."

Ezinma Osinachi

"Whether slip of tongue or slip of the nose, the message has been passed and it came through the mouth of a Carmel. Very insensitive to say the least!"

Godson Udeagha

"God made him to speak out his true state of mind and the mission he came to accomplish. I'm yet to understand why this man is so bitter against his own people. How did Ndi Imo and Ndi Igbo offend Uzodima?"

Adams Yusuf

"You remain petty as a governor praising PMB every hour even when your house is on fire. Imo is undergoing a war under your watch. Economy is going down stop praising PMB and create peace talks with your people."

Ignore IPOB's sit-at-home order - Governor Uzodimma urges Imo people

Meanwhile, Uzodimma urged residents of the state to ignore the sit-at-home rumoured order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He made the call while addressing the congregation after Church Service on Sunday, September 12, at the Government House Chapel, Owerri.

He called on residents to go about their normal businesses, adding that those behind the order had been identified and would soon be arrested and arraigned.

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma also thanked Imo residents for contributing to the successful hosting of President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, September 9.

IPOB’s sit-at-home order did not affect President Buhari’s visit - Governor Uzodimma

Earlier, the governor of Imo state, Uzodimma, said the sit-at-home directive had no effect on President Buhari’s visit to the state.

Uzodinma noted that the order was only observed on social media platforms, adding that the residents of the state were excited about the president’s visit and that they came out to welcome him.

Legit.ng gathered that the governor and other southeast leaders said they were pleased with the president's visit.

