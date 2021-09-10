Governor Hope Uzodinma has expressed satisfaction over the turnout of events during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state despite IPOB's directive

According to him, the sit-at-home order by the secessionist group did not affect the president's visit as it was merely observed on social media

Uzodinma noted that the south-east leaders are pleased with Buhari's visit and have expressed their full support to the policies of his administration

The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, has said that the sit-at-home directive ordered by the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had no effect on the president’s visit to the state.

The Cable reported that Uzodinma said that the order was only observed on social media platforms, noting that the residents of the state were excited about the president’s visit, and that they came out to welcome him.

Legit.ng gathered that the governor and other south-east leaders said they were pleased with the president's visit.

They promised to give their total support to the policies of the Buhari- Osinbajo led administration.

Governor Hope Uzodinma has that the IPOB's sit-at-home order was observed only on social media, following the president's visit.

Source: Facebook

Uzodinma stated further that the president has shown enough interest in the yearnings of the Igbo people.

Uzodinma said:

“What is important to me is that Mr President visited and you could see the excitement of the entire Igbo nation. The leadership received Mr President, commended Mr President, pledged to support Mr President’s government and policies.

“We meant it. Our people came. You could see that with the sit-at-home order, which is only a social media sit-at-home order. The sit-at-home order is not in Imo state, because we never issued any sit-at-home order.''

Recall that Governor David Umahi on his social media page, welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari to Owerri, Imo state on Thursday, September 9, to commission some significant projects built by his administration.

Earlier, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Thursday, September 9, assured President Muhammadu Buhari that Ndigbos are committed to the unity of Nigeria.

It was reported that the president-general, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, gave the assurance at a town hall meeting between Buhari and southeast leaders in Imo state.

Legit.ng gathered that Buhari was in the state for a one-day official visit and also inaugurated some projects.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that President Muhammadu Buhari says he has seen enough to account for the good deeds of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Buhari made this statement on Thursday, September 9, during his visit to Imo State where he commissioned projects carried out by the “shared prosperity administration”, reports indicate.

The president said he is fascinated by the Imo state leader’s giant strides even in the face of unforeseen circumstances.

