Controversial Nigerian artiste, Speed Darlington has reacted to a viral short video of a lady that has a new "Bobrisky Oshey Baddest" ink on her body.

The lady who is a big fan of the cross dresser got the attention she craved and many her loving her already with her attractive body.

Speed Darlington comments on a lady that have Bobrisky tattoo on her body Credit: @bobrisky22 @akpioku

But when Speed was asked if he would go into a long term relationship with the young lady he hinted that.

"I wouldn't but I won't tell her".

He further revealed how she will handle such a girl.

"I will just keep feeding her lies, telling her what she wants to hear, so I can do her. once I do her and get my mental gratification, sexual gratification, I will block her phone number stop calling her". '

Reactions

abroad_babe:

"This trend that died, someone went to hell fire to bring back the key".

originaldemmy:

"Omo see as the tattoo/skin clean. She come go waste writing".

chi_smallz:

"No lies detected ... Akpi for president".

prankhottie:

"Tattooing period don start, make I go tatto Omah lay and get him. That boy gave me heartbreak yesterday".

preshyb__:

"Neat tattoo though".

i_be_nem

"Una don start again?"

Speed Dalington slams male comedians that dresses like females

Speed Darlington has hit out at male comedians who dresses like females in the name of doing comedy.

He took a direct jibe at popular comedian Zic Saloma who has a tradition of dressing like a curvy lady in most of his comedy skits. Speed is of the opinion that such comedians do too much to entertain their audience.

The rapper also revealed that he had rejected an offer of 100 thousand naira to wear a wedding dress.

Source: Legit