Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko was shocked by the statement of a public driver who rammed into her car

The film star stated that she was returning home from a movie set when she had the car accident

As expected, some Nigerians condemned the action of the driver while asking if he gave her money to buy her car

Film star Destiny Etiko has shared her experience with a Nigerian driver and it got some people talking. The movie star shared a video showing how a public driver bashed her car

Destiny Etiko's car gets hit

The actress she was returning home from a movie set when the incident happened. According to her, she was in her lane when a driver rammed into her car.

Instead of aplogising for his misdeeds, Destiny said the driver addressed her as madam and then added that she is a celebrity.

He said,

"Madam, sorry. You're a celebrity."

Nigerians react

_officialdozie:

"That was how a lady bashed my car one time (a learner actually) and instead of pleading with me, this lady was yelling. Her words were 'JUST LET ME GO AND GOD WILL BLESS YOU'. I weak."

uche_clare:

"Enugu bus drivers and reckless driving."

michelle_amzy:

"Chaii,so becos she's a celebrity u will just damage her car and expect her to act like ohh thank u for damaging my car I'm celebrity bye bye."

healthertainer:

"E say na Senior woman. Finally it’s sorry that they will tell her. It’s not fair that car owners have to suffer for their recklessness."

simplezinny_foods:

"Okwa senior woman indeed because u give am money.. Agbayas."

