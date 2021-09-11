The bye election into Isoko South Constituency 1 of Delta state on Saturday, September 11, turned violent as some thugs hijacked the poll and killed at least one person in the Irri Ikpide community.

The mayhem started after a misunderstanding ensued among the electorate at a polling unit in the area.

Eyewitnesses who spoke with Punch claimed that the hoodlums armed with AK-47 stormed Irri Ward 10, polling unit 5, to seize ballot papers.

The criminals were said to have shot sporadically into the air to scare away voters afterwhich them shot directly at the victim.

The election was necessitated by a vacancy at the state House of Assembly following the death of Hon. Kenneth Ogba in June.

Source: Legit.ng