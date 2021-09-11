A Nigerian lady succeeded in her department at LAUTECH against all odds and became its first-ever first-class graduate

Mary revealed that she was almost frustrated at her 100 level as people said that her department was difficult

With God on her side, the young lady marched on and finally achieved what she wanted in her 500 level

A Nigerian lady, Mary Jesulade, has gone on LinkedIn page to narrate how she broke a 21-year-old jinx in her department.

She stated that getting admission into the university was not an easy one for her. Mary revealed that right from the registration point, people said her department of biochemistry is a difficult one.

Many people celebrated the lady's big feat. Photo source: LinkedIn/Jesulade Mary

Source: UGC

Take a switch

The lady said that since the department was created in 2000, there has never been a first-class graduate.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While people were trying to discourage her from going to the department, the lady told herself:

"People will always air their opinion on subject matters, but it's left to you to manage these opinions the best way you can and prove them right or wrong."

The young Nigerian lady revealed that she also told herself that she would do the unimaginable with God. She beat the odds and had first class at 100 level.

She made it!

Some senior colleagues who saw her result asked her to switch if she does not want her result ‘axed' but she stayed.

Despite the fact that her CGPA took a hit along the way, she bounded back and coasted to victory in her final year with a first-class.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ogundeji John Oluwasegun said:

"Wowwwww. Glad to hear this! The jinx have been broken! Congratulations sis!!!! Greater height in Jesus name."

Adebote Martins said:

"Congratulations! This was a breathtaking experience. Thank God you made it. Reward for hard-work is more work. I pray you land yourself a quality all expenses paid Masters and a great job. Welcome to the club."

Eguono Avwaghwaruvwe said:

"Congratulations. Preparation +God =Miracle."

Kupoluyi Oluwaseyi said:

"Wow. Congratulations Mary. So happy for you. Now, I'm proud to say I know you from the beginning of your journey in LAUTECH. Well-done Mary."

Another Nigerian lady succeeded

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, Akomolafe Oluwabunmi, went online to share her success story after she bagged a first-class degree from LAUTECH.

The lady on her LinkedIn page revealed that her first semester result was 4.13/5.0. Oluwabunmi stated that when she saw it, she knew she could do better.

The brilliant student said that her success in school was made possible by the knowledge she gathered from people and her personal development.

Source: Legit.ng News