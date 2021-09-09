A black BMW that renowned American rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in before he was shot in 1996 is on sale

The vehicle has been refurbished and put up for sale for a whopping sum of N698m for any interested buyer

The Hail Mary rapper passed away from the injuries sustained in the unfortunate incident that happened

The vehicle in which legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was shot is going on sale.

The black BMW Tupac Shakur was shot in is on sale. Photo: Backgrid.

According to TMZ, the black BMW is on sale in Las Vegas at a showroom near where the rapper was shot.

However, those interested in buying the vehicle will have to part with an eye-popping sum, as the 1996 BMW 750IL is selling for N698m.

Tupac’s shooting

Tupac was photographed in the BMW alongside Suge Knight before being shot four times on September 7, 1996. The Hail Mary rapper was shot after stopping at a traffic light after attending a Mike Tyson fight.

Another vehicle pulled up along them, and the occupants opened fire. Tupac was hit numerous times while Suge escaped with minor injuries.

One of rap music's greatest icons, Tupac eventually passed away in hospital from the injuries he sustained in the shooting.

The bullet holes have been repaired and the vehicle repainted in its original colour according to the showroom.

A sign at the showroom reads,

"It has completely been restored to the condition it was in before his death."

The killers have never been brought to justice.

Proof of ownership

According to the sellers, it is the first time the vehicle has been put up for sale or displayed since Tupac's passing.

“The new owner will be provided with documentation proving ownership and history."

