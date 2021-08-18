Police arrest 14 notorious kidnappers in Adamawa.

The police operatives in Adamawa have burst the syndicate of notorious kidnappers terrorising the state

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the state police spokesperson, who made this known on Tuesday, August 17, said that no fewer than 14 kidnappers have been arrested

Nguroje noted that the kidnappers admitted having collected a huge amount of money as ransom from their victims

Adamawa, Yola - The Adamawa police command has confirmed the arrest of 14 suspected notorious kidnappers terrorising the people of the state.

Vanguard reports that the state police spokesperson, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, August 17, in Yola, the state capital.

Legit.ng gathered that Nguroje said the breakthrough followed credible information from reliable sources.

Suspected kidnappers were arrested in three local governments

Nguroje said that the suspects were arrested in Fufore, Yola South and Jada local government areas of the state.

He said during interrogation all the suspects confessed to kidnapping one Alhaji Sale Idi of Farang in Fufore LGA and Ya’u Adamu of Ganye town in Ganye LGA.

The police spokesman noted that another victim was Jones Hayatu of Kojoli village in the Jada local government area, adding that the kidnappers also admitted to having collected a huge amount of money as ransom from their victims.

The News also reports that Nguroje said the commissioner called on members of the public to continue giving credible information regarding any person of a suspicious character in their neighbourhood to the police.

Alhaji further directed for a discreet investigation into the matter and assured that the suspects will be prosecuted accordingly.

