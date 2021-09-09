Kunle Afod stirs reactions as he shares a document showing when $1000 was N546

Nollywood’s Kunle Afod has stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media after taking a short trip down memory lane

The actor shared a document showing a time when the naira currency stood its ground against the American dollar

The post stirred reactions from fans and followers on his page with many speaking their minds in his comment section

Nollywood actor Kunle Afod is among several Nigerians who have been deeply worried about the strength of the naira currency against the American dollar.

The actor took many on a trip down memory lane after sharing a document showing a period in time when the naira held its ground against the dollar.

At the time, $1000 was equivalent to N546. However, times have changed as the reverse is now the case.

Social media users react

Afod's post stirred reactions from Nigerians on social media and many took to his comment section hoping things change for the better in the country.

ascolur said:

"The bank rate today isn’t 546 to 1$ though! But whichever way one look at it, it is BAD…"

iamdavidbfasasi said:

"So sad. Very disheartening. May the Lord arise to save our country Nigeria."

ruffybayo said:

"It's a novice that will look at the current rate like that In 1980 what is the level of our GNP as compared to that of 2021 aside of Global structural imbalances?"

yash_goldofficial_exchange said:

"May God help this country."

khemosticalagaofficial said:

"What a shame ! God please restore Nigeria and give us leaders that has the citizens interest at heart."

adetunji_akanbi_alatata said:

"We have to reset this nation and start afresh."

Presidency defends naira against dollar

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, claimed that in Africa only, Nigeria's economy is recording positive growth.

Shehu on Sunday, May 30, argued that the country's currency is in its best possible health against the dollar given the circumstance.

In 2015, when Buhari took over as president, the naira was N197 to $1, however, Nigeria’s currency is now N495/$1 in the parallel market.

