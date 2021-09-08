Governor Yahaya Bello met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House on Tuesday, September 7

After the meeting, the Kogi state governor addressed newsmen, explaining what he discussed with the Nigerian leader

According to Bello, his visit on Tuesday, September 7, was to appreciate Buhari on behalf of the good people of Kogi state

Abuja - Kogi state has become the first Nigerian northern state to be referred to as oil-producing state, according to Governor Yahaya Bello.

Daily Trust reports that the governor promised to ensure that proceeds from oil were used to develop other sectors of the economy such as agric, manufacturing, and several others of to ensure past mistakes are not repeated.

Governor Bello has expressed appreciation to President Buhari for recognizing Kogi state as one of the oil-producing states. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Legit.ng gathers that Bello said this on Tuesday, September 7, in Abuja, while speaking with State House reporters after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the State House.

He went on to explain that his visit to the the Presidential Villa was to thank the Nigerian leader for his magnanimity, Vanguard added.

The Kogi state governor also appealed to Buhari to help facilitate the completion of Ajaokuta Steel Company before the end of his administration.

Fraud claims: Apologise or meet us in court, Kogi govt threatens EFCC

Earlier, the Kogi state government, on Thursday, September 2 said it would drag the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to court over a purported order it secured, which led to the freezing of its account with a new generation bank.

It said the action by the EFCC has embarrassed the government, insisting that the claims made were false.

The spokesman of the Kogi state government, Kingsley Fanwo, made the threat while speaking to journalists in Abuja.

I run a government of integrity, Yahaya Bello blasts EFCC

Meanwhile, Bello said the case instituted against his government by the EFCC is “a joke taken too far”.

The governor said this on Tuesday, while responding to questions from state house correspondents on the recent court judgement about a loan account allegedly linked to the Kogi government.

Reacting to the development, Bello denied the existence of the account, but said another bailout fund obtained by the government was in line with agreement reached with civil servants in the state.

