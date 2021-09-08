Some workers at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina, succeeded in catching a very huge python in a drainage

In a brief video clip, it took about four staff members of the university to get hold of the wild animal

The school management, reacting to this, said it has carried out a serious fumigation exercise across the main campus to ward off wild animals

There was a bit of drama at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina, on Saturday, September 4, when staff members battled with and got hold of a huge python in a drainage.

It was gathered that the workers catch a snake and battle other reptiles at the Sabbatical Quarters, Punch reports.

This was why the school management agreed to embark on a massive fumigation exercise across the school environment on Tuesday, September 7.

According to the institution's head of public affairs, Mallam Abdulhamid Danjuma, the school was able to ward off a great number of reptiles through the exercise.

It took about four men to hold and restrain the reptile

Danjuma said:

“In an effort to get rid of snakes and other reptiles in the entire campus, the management of the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina State, has succeeded in expelling a large number of snakes within the environment of the institution.

“The effort paid off through one of the regular fumigation exercises held at the institution.

"Normally, the university authorities usually conduct fumigation exercises fortnightly to ward off reptiles, snakes and other insects to make the university habitable for staff, students and guests."

Moreover, he explained that other measures used to keep the wild animals from the main campus were bush burning and clearing of overgrown grasses.

Danjuma urged students to report "immediately any suspicious movement of reptiles to the university authorities for prompt action."

