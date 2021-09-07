Ex-BBNaija housemate, Lucy Edet, has splashed millions on a new car and she shared the news with her fans on social media

The reality star purchased a 2008 Lexus car and shared photos, videos of the new automobile on her Instastory channel

Nigerians have joined the ex-Lockdown housemate in celebrating as they hailed her for working twice as hard

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Lucy Edet, has handsomely rewarded herself for months of hard work and diligence.

The reality star in a series of Instastory posts told her fans and followers that she’s now the owner of a new Lexus automobile.

BBNaija's Lucy buys a new car. Photo: @iamlucyedet

Source: Instagram

An excited Lucy shared a photo that captured her hand on the steering wheel of the new car.

In a different video post, Lucy was seen running a test drive in her new automobile.

Check out photos, videos as seen online below:

Nigerians congratulate Lucy

The reality star who has focused on her grill business since she left the BBNaija house scored thousands of accolades from Nigerians on social media.

Many congratulated Lucy for the new purchase and also commended her for the level of hard work she puts into her business.

Read congratulatory messages below:

nancyofficiall wrote:

"Yeahhhhh I’m happy for her cos it’s pure hard work."

marygift836 said:

"Congratulations Lucy at least you are one of the realest, na you buy no be fans buy."

official_froshbtc said:

"Legit work she does!"

grandprinceita said:

"Long overdue. She works so hard! Well deserved."

annggoooo said:

"Love this Aunty sha! Nothing concern her with paparazzi! Straight up real life living."

adewoluolamide said:

"You go know say this one buy am herself... Simple not so expensive.... But you see those other ones ehn."

