BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Tega, recently shed more light on her relationship with Boma during her media rounds

The mother of one admitted that she and Boma took things too far as she apologised to Nigerians for her mistake

According to Tega, she has also spoken with her husband and they are trying to work things out

After BBNaija stars, Tega and Boma’s much-celebrated eviction from the reality show, the mother-of-one spoke more on her ‘entanglement’ with Boma in the house.

During one of their media rounds with Beat 99.9fm, Tega reiterated that she and Boma had an understanding and they were enjoying the buzz their antics was causing within the house, so they were encouraged to do more.

Tega however noted that after their eviction from the show, they realised they had pushed things too far.

The mother of one then said she was owning up to everything she did with Boma on the show while tendering a sincere apology to Nigerians as well as her husband.

Tega also noted that contrary to her husband’s claim that they haven’t talked, they have already spoken and are in a good place.

Nigerians react to Tega’s interview

Read what some internet users had to say about Tega's explanation below:

Caroline_mavuso:

"The love of money is the root of all evil, unfortunately she lost it all money and dignity ‍♀️. This two are just disappointment and embarrassment are they still acting, smh!!!"

Businessboost_bb:

"We were enjoying the buzz and we thought, let's just go on" You no get sense?! You lost your honour and you are speaking English and acting like its nothing, No remorse at all! Come on, show some respect for this institution created by God, called marriage!"

Jada_signature:

"We never saw a clip of them discussing that they were going to act a film to giver the viewers a show."

lwobi_kenechukwu:

"Story..What about if you guys where still in the House you will never realize that the button have gone far abi..NDI ALA NDI ALA..."

Boma was highlight for me on the show - Tega tells Ebuka

Recently evicted BBNaija season six housemate, Tega Dominic, spoke with the show host, Ebuka, about some of the things that influenced her controversial antics on the reality show.

A day after her eviction, Tega was given the opportunity to share her side of events with Ebuka, particularly regarding her relationship with her co-star, Boma.

The show host asked what role Boma played for Tega in bringing the highlights. To that, the married reality star agreed that the 34-year-old co-star was nothing but highlights for her.

Tega noted that when she had an injury in the house, Boma showed real care and they became really close. The ex-housemate added that she realised something was going to happen at some point and she had to make it known to him that what they were doing was just cruise and was only for the BBNaija house.

