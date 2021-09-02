Nollywood’s Anita Joseph has teased her followers on Instagram with a video showing a lovely moment with hubby MC Fish

The actress’ husband was spotted helping her put on a new pair of boots that was just delivered to their home

Anita explained that she doesn’t wear shoes if her husband isn’t around to help with the seemingly tedious process

Actress Anita Joseph and her hubby MC Fish have returned to social media yet again with another video teasing their fans and followers.

The Nollywood diva took to her Instagram page with a clip that captured the moment her husband assisted her with wearing a pair of boots.

From indications, the curvy actress couldn’t bend properly to adjust the boots and her husband came to the rescue. MC Fish caressed his woman’s feet before helping her rock the stylish pair of boots.

Anita Joseph stirs sweet reactions with video post of her husband helping her. Photo: @anitajoseph

Sharing the video on her age, Anita explained that she doesn’t wear shoes if her husband isn’t around to assist with the process which is understandably tedious for her.

Fans react

The video stirred sweet reactions from fans and followers of the Nollywood actress. Read some of their comments below:

Anita Joseph shares a video of hubby bathing her

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Anita Joseph received backlash from social media users following a video posted on her Instagram page.

Anita Joseph had bragged about her husband bathing her while sharing the video. However, the clip which went viral didn't generate the reactions she had expected.

Many internet users tagged her as a 'shameless and jobless woman suffering from inferiority complex'.

Source: Legit