Regina Daniels billionaire husband Ned Nwoko has got his followers gushing on his Instagram page

The billionaire businessman shared recent photos of the actress' son and it revealed Munir is growing into a handsome boy

The little boy looked happy to step out and he was spotted trying to carry a big ball of watermelon

Beautiful photos of Regina Daniels's precious son Munir were recently shared online and it is safe to say that the little boy got some beauty genes from his parents.

Billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko shared recent photos of Munir who is also called Moon.

Ned Nwoko shares photos of Regina Daniels' son. Photos: @princenednwoko

Regina Daniels' son goes shopping

In the photos, Munir was spotted looking handsome in a deep blue top which was matched with light blue-coloured trousers. The little boy then wore a brown jacket and black shoes to match.

Munir's hair was plaited, making him look like a girl. He also had his customised necklace on. The little boy seemed to like the outdoors as he was seen with a cute smile on his face.

Another photo showed the moment he went to the fruits aisle and wanted to carry a big ball of watermelon.

Ned Nwoko seemed to be excited about his son's outing as he announced his recent activity online.

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians gush over baby Munir

"Very cute."

"Most handsome."

"Too cute."

"Sweet boy."

"So cute."

"Cute baby."

"Cuuuuute."

Regina Daniels and her handsome son

In a post shared on her verified Instagram page, the mother of one shared a short clip of the moment she was on a video call with her son as they tried to catch up seeing as she wasn’t in the country.

In the clip, little Munir looked very excited to see his mother and Regina was also all smiles as she talked with her son.

In the caption of the sweet video, the actress noted that she missed her baby boy so much and that being away from him was very difficult.

After Regina shared her heartwarming note to her son on social media, fans gushed over their relationship.

