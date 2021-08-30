Singer Teni has teased members of the online community with a hilarious photo on her Instagram page

The picture was taken while the Billionaire crooner was seemingly relieving her bowels in the toilet of her hotel room

Teni’s picture stirred different reactions from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry

Singer Teniola Apata aka Teni is not only loved by many for her music but also her interesting sense of humour.

Just recently, the Billionaire crooner cracked up members of the online community after sharing a weird photo on her Instagram page.

Singer Teni breaks the internet with funny toilet photo.

Source: Instagram

The photo was captured while Teni seemingly relieved herself in the toilet in her hotel room in Abuja.

The singer in her caption explained that she was thinking about her a show she’s expected to have later in the night.

Check out the picture below:

Fans, colleagues react

A lot of people didn't see the photo coming from Teni and it made them throng her comment section with different reactions.

Celebrities like Don Jazzy, Funke Akindele among others all dropped comments for the singer.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

peterpsquare wrote:

"They are not ready at all."

donjazzy said:

"It’s the fresh laps for me. Your sh*t no Dey even smell. You don butter."

_dc.fortune said:

"This woman you funny oo."

officialpasuma_fanspage said:

"Teni you no well."

edetbarbara said:

"Best place to think."

iam_gbemisolaa said:

"I love you teni...they said we look alike,is dat the truth."

nizzyarts wrote:

"Shey wizkid took this same shot years back."

tosinger said:

"I know no one suggested this idea to you, this is all you."

