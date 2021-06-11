Actress Uche Ogbodo finally welcomed her second child to the world on June 8 and her close friends in the industry have shared in her joy and excitement

Her colleague Anita Joseph has taken to social media with a video where she was seen rocking the baby

The actress who praised Uche could not contain her excitement as she used the opportunity to pray for those who seek the gift of children

Close friends and colleagues of Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, who stood by her all through the pregnancy of her second child have not been able to hold in their excitement since she arrived.

Ogbodo announced the arrival of her baby, a girl on June 8, and her colleague, Anita Joseph has been reeling in excitement.

Actress Anita Joseph is Uche Ogbodo's baby's godmother Photo credit: @anitajoseph8

Joseph took to her Instagram page to share a sneak peek of the baby in a video at the hospital where she held the infant.

Anita rocks her bunny

The actress tended to the baby who she held lovingly in her arms and then proceeded to try to rock her to sleep.

She revealed that the infant likes it anytime she rocks her as she excitedly announced that their bunny had arrived.

Joseph also sang a little nursery rhyme while rocking bunny as her friend looked on from the bed.

Prayers to fans

Taking to the comment section, Anita excitedly announced the birth of the newborn again while simultaneously praising her friend.

She also used the opportunity to pray for anyone looking forward to having their own kids as well.

The actress wrote:

"My Bunny. You don’t even know how I feel, @ucheogbodo weldone my geh. For all who seek the gift of children, may the Lord grant your heart desires in Jesus name, Amen."

Check out the post below:

Fans and colleagues congratulate and commend Anita

Read some of the heartwarming comments gathered under the post below:

Maryremmynjoku:

"Our Bunny don come!!"

Halimabubakar:

"Too much love."

Uniquely_eva:

"You’re such a great friend."

Nnannaqueen:

"Congrats..mami you're such a wonderful friend... You really have a good heart."

