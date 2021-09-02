Three lawmakers in Nasarawa state were reportedly attacked by unknown gunmen on Wednesday, September 1

One of the lawmakers, Samuel Tsebe, described the attack as an assassination attempt, noting that the police have been alerted

The police also confirmed being briefed about the incident, adding that one suspect has already been arrested

Akwanga-Lafia road, Nasarawa state - Three lawmakers in the Nasarawa state house of assembly reportedly escaped death on Wednesday, September 1, when gunmen opened fire on their vehicles.

The Cable reported that the lawmakers identified as Samuel Tsebe, David Maiyaki and Peter Akwe were attacked on the Akwanga-Lafia road in the state.

Three members of the Nasarawa state House of Assembly escape death following an attack by some unknown gunmen. Photo credit: Nasarawa Mirror

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Ramhan Nansel, the Nasarawa police spokesperson, confirmed the incident.

Nansel said the lawmaker explained that he was attacked along the Akwanga-Lafia road around 10am on Wednesday.

The police spokesman added operatives have been deployed to comb the area and one suspect has been arrested.

Tsebe told journalists shortly after the attack that the three lawmakers “narrowly escaped assassination” during the attack, Daily Independent also reported.

Akwe was said to have been at the front in his car, followed by Maiyaki, while Tsebe was behind — also in his own car — when the incident occurred.

He said:

“It is more of assassination attempt. I have informed the police of the assassination attempt.”

Tsebe expressed gratitude to God for safety, and appealed to security agencies to fish out the criminals.

