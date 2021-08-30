Toyin Lawani in a recent Instagram video post showed the world her newborn daughter for the very first time

The new mum couldn’t hide her excitement as she disclosed that her daughter shares a striking resemblance with her

Lawani also told her fans and followers that she named the little one after her late mother as they congratulated her in the comment section

Popular celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani has wasted no time in unveiling the face of her newborn baby girl.

The doting mum took to her Instagram page with a video of the adorable little one who was fast asleep as the camera recorded her.

Toyin Lawani introduces her daughter to the world. Photo: @tiannashplacemepire

Source: Instagram

Lawani’s video was also accompanied with Tiwa Savage’s Somebody Son song off her recently released Water and Garri EP.

In the caption, the entrepreneur introduced her daughter to the world as she gushed over the strong resemblance they share with each other.

She also disclosed that her daughter has been named Tinuke, after her late mother.

In her words:

"Say hello to Baby unknown Go follow her via @kingeleora, I chose princess Tinuke after my Beautiful Late mom and daddy chose Eleora ☀️ She’s my carbon copy by the way."

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

Lawani's comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from her fans and industry colleagues.

Read some of their messages to her below:

officialtoyinadewale said:

"Awwwww she's so cute welcome to the world little princess may the Almighty keep and bless you Ijmn."

adakarl1 said:

"Woww! Our baby is here...happy Aunty here."

uchennaji said:

"❤️❤️❤️ Congrats Toyin and thank God for safe delivery."

ifuennada said:

"Yesssss! She's so adorable! Congratulations Boss!"

ucheogbodo said:

"It’s the mouth mask for me . Welcome to the world Lil Bunny."

tosinsalman said:

"Tenor is so excited to have a baby sister."

