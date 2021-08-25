The Nigerian government on Monday, August 23, signed a military-technical cooperation agreement with Russia

Major General Bashir Salihi MAGASHI (Rtd), the minister of defence, signed the agreement in Russia on behalf of Nigeria

Among other things, the agreement provides legal framework for the purchase of military equipment and training of personnel

Russia - The Nigerian government has signed a military-technical cooperation agreement with the Russian federation.

A statement released on Wednesday, August 25, by the Nigerian Navy indicates that the minister of defence, Major General Bashir Salihi MAGASHI (Rtd), who is on an official visit to Russia, signed on behalf of Nigeria.

The Nigerian government signs a new military-technical cooperation agreement with the Russian federation. Photo credit: Nigerian Navy

Legit.ng gathers that the director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugaev, signed for the Russian federation.

The signing ceremony which took place on Monday, August 23, was witnessed by the Nigerian ambassador to Russia, Professor Abdullahi Y. Shehu, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Auwal Zubairu Gambo, and the Defence Attache in the Embassy of Nigeria in Moscow, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya.

Others present were the representatives of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force, other senior military officers, and officials of the Nigerian Ministry of Defence.

It was gathered that the new agreement terminates the earlier agreement between the two countries which was signed on March 6, 2001.

In a brief statement after the signing ceremony, Ambassador Shehu expressed appreciation to the Russian authorities and reiterated that Nigeria is not looking for alternatives but for complementarity and mutual benefits.

The military-technical cooperation agreement

Legit.ng gathers that the agreement on military-technical cooperation between both countries provides a legal framework for the supply of military equipment, provision of after-sales services, training of personnel in respective educational establishments and technology transfer, among others.

The signing of the agreement is a landmark development in the bilateral relations between Nigeria and Russia.

