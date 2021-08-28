A former Navy Commodore, Kunle Olawunmi, has been in the news following his recent interview on Channels TV

The Defence Headquarters has explained the circumstance surrounding the invitation it extended the ex-naval officer

The federal government has come under intense criticism from citizens over the rising insecurity across the country

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has denied reports that it declared a former navy commodore, Kunle Olawunmi, wanted over comments he made during an interview on Channels TV.

According to The Nation, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) described the report as unfounded.

The DHQ said Nigerians should not listen to false information Photo: Defence Headquarters Nigeria, Channels Television

Source: Facebook

The director of defence information, Major General Benjamin Sawyerr, claimed Olawunmi was only invited via a text message to share intelligence with the Armed Forces.

The DHQ said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

‘’Please gentlemen of the press. There is a Sahara reporters online news that The DIA has ordered for the arrest of Cdre Olawunmi rtd. This is false and not true. We are issuing a statement soon.’’

Major Sawyerr stated that the retired senior naval officer was only invited to come to share information that would assist the military fight insurgency and banditry.

The spokesperson for the DHQ argued that the invitation does not constitute a warrant of arrest, Leadership reported.

He said:

''The intelligence community is like a family, somebody from the DIA watching the senior officer talk and now called him. ‘Oga if you have such information it will be good you share with the DIA. Please, can you come on Tuesday and share with us so that it will assist security agencies tackle the problem on time.’ Does that constitute warrant of arrest? Invitation is not an arrest.”

Kunle Olawunmi had claimed that Boko Haram terrorists once mentioned the names of some people who are serving in the current administration as sponsors of terrorism.

Presidency says Buhari never accepted an invitation to be Boko Haram negotiator

Meanwhile, the presidency on Saturday, August 28, denied the allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari accepted in 2012 the invitation to be Boko Haram negotiator.

The denial was made as the face-off between the federal government and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state continues to fester over insecurity and killings in the country.

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu, in an interview with BBC News Pidgin monitored by Legit.ng, said the allegation by Governor Ortom against his principal is baseless.

Source: Legit