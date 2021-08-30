Popular actor Ime Bishop, who’s also known as Okon, became a year older on Monday, August 30

The thespian celebrated his birthday with a cute picture of himself and he shared it with his followers on social media

Captioning the post, Okon described his lovely wife as a supportive woman, as he said he’s happy to have her

Nollywood actor Ime Bishop, otherwise known as Okon, has expressed gratitude to his lovely wife Idara, for being a supportive woman.

In a post on his Instagram page in which he marked his birthday, the thespian thanked his wife, alongside his kids, as he noted that they played important roles in making him the man he is.

Nollywood actor Okon describes his wife Idara as a supportive woman. Photo Credit: @okonlagos

Source: Instagram

Sharing a picture of him, Okon captioned:

“I am happy I have Yhwh, my lovely and supportive wife @mrs_imebishop my kids, my family and ALL OF YOU my lovers and fans. Thanks for the love and support all these years.”

See the post below

Fans congratulate Okon

Soon after the film star shared the post, his fans took to his comment section to celebrate his new age.

Read some of their congratulatory messages below:

Vincentenyeama001:

“Happy birthday to you sir.wishing you a wonderful new age.”

Teamnigeriauk3:

“Happy Birthday Chief Dr Umoh, Age Gracefully.”

Frankedoho:

“Happy Birthday, Homie. God's blessings be upon you and your family.”

Itstuoyoofficial:

“Happy birthday Boss, I wish you more life and good health.”

Joepearl1:

“Happy birthday sir age gracefully.”

Lindaosifo:

“Happy Birthday Okonnnnn.”

Realwarripikin:

“Happy Happy Happy Birthday to you Sir.”

