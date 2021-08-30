Nollywood film star Alex Ekubo is no doubt in wonderment of himself, as he shared a video in which his profile was read with his social media followers

Captioning the video, the thespian acknowledged that he has come a long way, and he credited his career success to God

While Ekubo noted that his journey was still far ahead, his fans took to his comment section to congratulate him on his career milestones

Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo has reminisced on his career growth, as he acknowledged that he has indeed come a long way.

In a post on his Instagram page in which his profile was read, the thespian credited his career success to God.

Actor Alex Ekubo credits his career success to God. Photo Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Fans react

The post attracted reactions from his fans who thronged his page to congratulate him for his success and wish him more wins ahead.

Read some of their congratulatory messages below:

Charlesuwagbai:

“Our people say; Until the Lion learns how to talk the Hunter will always be glorified... Dr. Alexx Ekubo you have done well for yourself and this is just the beginning. Keep winning. Congratulations.”

Omannadi:

“Doctor e do, anyi anugon. If we sick , we go call. Ozugo Biko. Na that Doctor be the only one I know . Ozugo oo.”

Uzee_usman:

“Baba na you know how much I respect you. Keep soaring higher.”

Deyemitheactor:

“Long long way to go andgreater heights to conquer… we moueve!”

Official_gretty:

“Equally go a long way with your partner too. May God mend the broken relationship and bring you guys back.”

Purityempire1:

“Life is Indeed a journey, we take every day at a time, success and challenges r a part of d journey, u r a brave guy congratulations God will kip seeing u Tru, I wish u heaven's best.”

Alex Ekubo got rewarded with an honorary degree

In related news, the film star was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree at Benin Republic.

Sharing the news on social media, Ekubo was rewarded with a degree in Arts and Culture.

As seen in a video that was widely shared by his fans on social media, Ekubo was decorated by officials of Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Geston (ISCG University) in Benin.

Source: Legit.ng News