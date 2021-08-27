Late Rachel Oniga Oniga was finally laid to rest on Friday, August 27, and a funeral party followed afterwards

Colleagues in the entertainment industry were all in attendance to pay their last respects and celebrate the life of the late veteran actress

Gloria Young, Hilda Dokubo, Clarion Chukwura were among those who ‘hijacked’ the dance floor as they honoured the memories of late Oniga

Friends and family members of veteran actress, Rachel Oniga, said their final goodbyes to her as she was laid to rest on Friday, August 27, in a ceremony attended by many.

A reception party followed after the actress was buried and it was attended by colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Hilda Dokubo, Gloria Young attend Rachel Oniga's funeral ceremony. Photo: @racheloniga/@goldmynetv

Everyone in attendance had good things to say about the deceased Oniga as they celebrated her memories.

While delivering a tribute, actress Clarion Chukwura, recounted how she would often call the late Oniga whenever she had some emotionally challenging issues.

Similarly, actress Gloria Young also had glowing words for the actress as she gave a tribute and stressed the importance of celebrating instead of mourning the deceased.

Nollywood’s Hilda Dokubo and Charles Inojie also had some words to share about their late colleague.

Nollywood stars take the dance floor

Actors and actresses refused to remain in a state of mourning as they took the dance floor in celebration of late Oniga's life.

A video captured Dokubo, Chukwura and Young working the dance floor to honour the memories of their late colleague.

Social media users react

While the actresses had the intent of celebrating instead of mourning their late collague, they drew mixed reactions from social media observers.

Read some comments sighted below:

rasheedbillgate said:

"Do they need to dance at all?"

kenniepumpey said:

"Wow, they actually celebrated her, may her soul Rest In Peace."

veraidi said:

"What's the dancing & merriment all about? Are they happy that she is gone?"

tunjidafidi said:

"I'm happy they came together to make it a celebration of life."

Patience Ozokwor mourns late Rachel Oniga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress, Patience Ozokwo, took to social media to mourn the death of Rachel Oniga.

The veteran actress in an Instagram post, shared a video of herself weeping as she lamented over Oniga's passing.

Sharing the post, she wrote:

"My heart is broken We planned so many things we were going to do together. Her last words to me 'Don't forget me oooh' and I said 'NEVER'#RachelOniga #MyDearFriend #NeverForgotten"

