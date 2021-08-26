The Chief of Army Staff, General Faruk Yahaya has recently highlighted the critical component needed for operational success in its system

In a statement released by its Director of Army Public Relations, Nwachukwu Onyema, on Thursday, August 24, the COAS during his remarks, stressed the need for abundant logistics

The report further indicate that Governor Obaseki expressed the continuous support of the Edo state government to the Nigerian Army and selfless troops

Edo state, Benin- Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has revealed what would guarantee successful operations of the force in the country.

According to him, logistics supplies in all forms of operations cannot be over emphasized, if operational success must be achieved.

The Punch reports that he described it as a critical component in war, stressing that experience in the North East had shown the need to have logistics in abundance.

Northeast Attacks: Army Chief Reveals Important Thing that Should Be Put in Place

Source: Facebook

In a statement released by the Director of Army Public Relations, Nwachukwu Onyema on Thursday, August 26, the COAS disclosed during his remarks at the Combat Service Support Training Week 2021, held at Brigadier General KH Yakubu Officers’ Mess, Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport , Edo State.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Titled, ‘Logistics remain critical to success in military operations-COAS’, It partly read,” The COAS further stated that experiences in the North East and other theatres of operations have sufficiently demonstrated that the need for essential logistics supplies in all forms of operations cannot be over emphasized, if operational success must be made.

Meanwhile, the Edo state, Godwin Obaseki while speaking at the event, re-affirmed the support of the Edo State Government for the Nigerian Army, in light of the enormous and selfless sacrifices of troops, who put their lives in harm’s way, in order to foster peace, progress and development in the country, report indicates.

Insecurity: Troops Repel Boko Haram Terrorists As They Attack Babangida Town

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Boko Haram terrorists failed in their attempt to attack men of Nigerian troops. The soldiers on their part captured some fighting equipment belonging to the terrorists, according to reports.

Specifically, the soldiers captured one gun truck, one Dushka Anti Aircraft Gun, two AK 47 rifles and unprimed Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).

The incident occurred at Babangida town, the headquarters of Tarmuwa local government area of Yobe state.

Source: Legit