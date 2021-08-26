Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri recently took to her social media page to express excitement over her baby girl Reign

The beautiful little girl, who looks so much like her mother, turned a new age on Thursday, August 26

Ruth then shared photos to show evidence of what she went through before her daughter was eventually born

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri can't keep calm as her daughter Reign is celebrating her second birthday on Thursday, August 26.

In the mood of celebration, Ruth shared the news online with photos of when she was in labour.

Ruth Kadiri shares her daughter's birth story online. Photos: @ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

Ruth Kadiri marks her daughter's birthday with a heartwarming story

The actress revealed that this time two years ago, she was already in labour. According to her, she laboured for 22 hours before her baby girl was welcomed into the world.

Noting that she would tell the story another day, the excited mum told her little princess that she is the best thing that happened to her and her dad.

Check out Ruth's photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Fans and colleagues congratulate Ruth

Followers and friends of the actress took to her comment section to celebrate with her and her daughter.

queenafiaschwarzenegger:

"Congratulations."

moyolawalofficial:

"22hours? Haaa my God all these scary stories."

aramidemusic:

"Congratulations sis."

ucheelendu:

"Baby reign is coming!!! Puuuuushhhhhhhhhhh."

houseofditza:

"This Look at that time when you just want to lay with the side of your tummy and then, the doctors will now tell you to lay down facing up and don’t turn to the side . Kai, that is so uncomfortable. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO BABY REIGN IN ADVANCE ❤️❤️❤️"

zandikamaroma:

"God bless mummy's priceless jewel ❤️"

