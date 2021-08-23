Governor Samuel Ortom has openly kicked against President Buhari's move to reintroduce grazing reserves

The Benue state governor said he found it shocking that the president is going forward with the policy when many Nigerians have allegedly moved against it

Ortom accused the president of planning to turn the country into a cow republic, adding that he's more interested in their wellbeing

Makurdi, Benue state - Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue state, has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over his approval to review grazing reserves in 25 states in the country.

Channels TV reported that the governor said in a statement released on Friday, August 20, that the president's move indicates he was planning to turn Nigeria into a ‘cow republic’.

Governor Ortom of Benue state has criticised President Buhari over his approval to review grazing reserves in 25 states in the country. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The governor said he was shocked and disappointed by the president's move.

Presidency ignoring land encroachments

Speaking further, Governor Ortom also accused the Buhari administration of turning a blind eye to the encroachment on lands belonging to Nigerians by cattle.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He claimed that president has never come out to condemn the activities of armed herdsmen attacking innocent people, The Punch also reported.

He questioned President Buhari’s insistence that grazing reserves be established across the country when Nigerians have allegedly kicked against the policy.

The governor added the presidency appears to be concerned about the wellbeing of cows and less worried about the food crisis already ravaging the country due to the herders' crisis.

Nigerians react

Governor Ortom's statement has elicited reactions from many Nigerians on Facebook.

Tijani Tajudeen said:

"Sir, you are the chief security officer of the state you sworn in to protect your people, don't wait for the presidency to come before you act, form your own security outfit or equip the security posted to your state to complement with local security outfit sir, my advice."

John Divine said:

"The crying Governor Samuel Ortom, you will never take action to defend your State for once. You are just good in wailing and complaining profusely."

Tamunokuro Iwo said:

"When we have a government at the federal level that is more concerned about cow welfare and not minding the hardship this whole cattle behaviour is having on the Nation."

Grazing routes: FG says no going back on reclamation

Meanwhile, the federal government has declared that there is no going back on its plans to reclaim grazing routes in the country.

President Buhari had given the hint that his government will reclaim the routes during his recent interview with Arise TV.

The routes are currently being retraced and recovered by the government agents for herders to graze their cattle.

Source: Legit.ng