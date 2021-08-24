Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has been described as one of the entertainers in the industry whose voice can move mountains and melt hearts

The father of three did not exactly start out famous, he had his days of struggles and his efforts are paying off handsomely

For a lot of Nigerian celebrities, they started off on different platforms, appearing on different shows or trying out their luck like Dakolo

Timi Dakolo is one of Nigeria's best musicians

Source: Instagram

It's a common saying that while many are called, few are chosen, Dakolo's music prowess, lyrics and collaborations have qualified him to sit comfortably on the chosen list.

The music industry has evolved over the years and has been blessed with a lot of talented individuals.

Quite a number of people gave up on their dreams even after achieving small 'breaks', but for Dakolo, that was all he needed to turn his name into a big brand.

A lot of Nigerians still remember the singer as a contestant on the inaugural season of Idols West Africa.

Legit.ng takes a look at the singer's rise to fame after winning a singing competition in 2007.

How it started

Dakolo gives his grandma credit for encouraging him to join the choir and nurturing his talent as a singer. His grandma’s encouragement made him join the Purple Love singing group.

The group eventually became one of the popular music groups in Port Harcourt which eventually disbanded in 2005.

The very first season of Idols West Africa aired in 2007 and that was when Dakolo got his big break and was subsequently introduced to Nigeria as well as the world.

His vocals impressed the judges and right from the onset, set a pace for himself as one of the people likely to go home with the prize.

Despite losing his beloved grandmother weeks before the end of the competition, he emerged winner with a colleague, Omawumi Megbele coming second, as first runner up.

The singer's win earned him a recording contract with Sony BMG, in addition to other prizes.

After he won the West African Idols competition, he went on to study songwriting, so that he could become a professional.

The birth of a superstar

Dakolo moved on and released his first single in 2009, followed by his debut album, Beautiful noise in 2011. The album garnered widespread critical and commercial acclaim.

Over the years, he has released about 10 singles one of which is Iyawo Mi, released way back in 2014 which is still relevant till today especially in weddings.

The young man is currently signed to an international UK based record label, Virgin EMI Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group.

The talented singer is also one of the judges on The Voice Nigeria.

Love life

Dakolo is married to a beautiful photographer, Busola. The pair tied the knot in 2012 and they are blessed with three kids, a boy, Alexander, and two beautiful girls, Zoe and Hallel.

The bond that the singer and his wife share is beautiful as she also doubles as his video vixen in most of his music videos.

Despite the fact that he keeps his family affair off social media, 2019 was met with controversy.

COZA controversy

In 2019, a lot of Nigerians on social media stood behind Dakolo's wife, Busola, after she publicly accused a popular Nigerian pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, of molesting her when she was 17.

Busola was highly commended by women for speaking up which most people get shamed for.

Dakolo stood solidly behind his wife, giving her the much-needed support and even sticking his neck out for trouble.

Busola's accusation opened a can of worms against Fatoyinbo as other women who have been molested by him found the courage to speak up.

The controversy dragged for months and the IGP ordered a take-over of the case which did not eventually end in Busola's favour.

The case later went to court where the presiding judge, Justice Othman A. Musa threw out the case ruling that it was aimed “more at cruelty than obtaining justice” and could not be allowed to go to trial because the case was “filled with emotions” and “sentiments”.

International collaborations

Many Nigerian singers have gone outside the shores of the country to work with international artistes and Dakolo is not left out.

The singer and British female vocalist Emeli Sandé recently released a new festive song, Merry Christmas Darling.

The song is off his UK debut album Merry Christmas, Darling that was released Friday, November 22 2019, and featured a collaboration with Grammy award-winning Kenny G.

Messenger of love

Dakolo's soulful music with his sonorous voice has made him the most sought-after musician for weddings and heartfelt surprises from one lover to another.

If he is not performing at a wedding, transforming the atmosphere into a fairy tale, he is in one city making an excited wife or bride-to-be grin from ear to ear.

Friends surprise Timi Dakolo at 40

Dakolo is known for springing up surprises and honouring invitations of spouses just to make their partners happy.

The father of three turned 40 on January 20, and he was celebrated by fans and colleagues on social media.

Close friends of the superstar decided to pull a surprise birthday dinner on him on Sunday, February 28.

The Iyawo Mi crooner was stunned for a few minutes before he gained composure and moved excitedly into the beautiful space which had balloons and pictures of him on the wall.

