FCT, Abuja - Mustapha Shehuri, the minister of state for agriculture and rural development, says the food system in Nigeria is weak and vulnerable to shock.

The Punch reported that Shehuri disclosed this while speaking at the Feed Nigeria Summit 2021 in Abuja on Monday, August 23.

The food system in Nigeria is weak and vulnerable to shock, the federal government has said. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

However, Shehuri who spoke through the director of the Federal Department of Agriculture, Karima Babaginda, said the agriculture ministry was re-examining the weak link.

He said:

“There is no doubt that the current Nigeria food system is weak and vulnerable to shock.

“The summit, no doubt will assist the ministry to re-examine the weak link with a view to strengthen it for an agricultural system that will work for Nigeria and stabilise the country’s food security.”

Shehuri added that the agriculture ministry was determined to create a functional food system that would guarantee all citizens unrestricted access to quality and safe food.

In his remarks at the summit, the minister of agriculture and rural development, Sabo Nanono, confirmed the position of Shehuri.

Nevertheless, he expressed optimism that the country would address this weakness.

The minister also noted that the government was working hard to halt the importation of sugar in Nigeria in two years.

He said:

“It is important to note at this point that our food systems architecture remains weak and vulnerable to shocks.

"We are, however, committed to continue to work to support key value chain activities."

Nigerians reveal what FG should do to stop rising increase in prices of foodstuffs

Meanwhile, Nigerians have highlighted some important steps the federal government should take to address the rising increase in the prices of food in the country.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged the ballooning prices of foodstuffs in the country in spite of the investments of his administration in agriculture.

Speaking to Legit.ng via Facebook comment, Tripple Hope advised the government to stop devaluing the Naira against the dollar and put in place a "tight and strong security" for farmers.

Source: Legit.ng