A former military head of state, Yakubu Gowon, has led conveners of Nigeria Prays mission to seek divine intervention for the progress of Nigeria

Gowon explained why it is important for Nigerians to pray to God for favourable spiritual intervention in the country

Nigeria has been experiencing security challenges in some parts of the county which has raised concerns among citizens

Lagos state - Nigeria could soon witness a turnaround of its economy if the predictions of the former head of State, Yakubu Gowon, come true.

The former Nigerian leader predicted that the country will witness national restoration before the end of 2021.

Gowon is hopeful that the situation in Nigeria will improve.

Source: Facebook

According to The Nation, Gowon projected that the country’s economy will improve dramatically, leading to an end to foreign borrowings by the federal government.

He made the predictions on Monday, August 23, when he led conveners of Nigeria Prays Mission to seek divine intervention against security threats and socio-economic instability in the country.

Gowon who spoke through a virtual telecast at the Lagos event asked Nigerians to pray for God’s plan for the nation to be accomplished quickly, The Cable reported.

He said:

''The international prophecies that Nigeria is one of the five chosen countries God wants to use to trigger off end-time restoration of the world is being played out here.

“Another of such proof is the low casualty figure the country has being recording in the surging coronavirus in relation to other countries of the world.”

The former head of state said the preservation of Nigeria and its people was a priority to God.

Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, tells President Buhari to reduce the external borrowings

Meanwhile, Ahmad Lawan, president of the Senate, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to reduce the external borrowings being incurred to fund the country’s annual budgets.

This Day reported that the principal lawmaker advised the president to, instead, focus on blocking financial leakages and avoiding wastage in all tiers of government.

Legit.ng gathers that Lawan said this on Monday, August 23, in Abuja, after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the State House.

Peter Obi advises FG to invest borrowed funds in profitable ventures

In another news, a former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, has advised the federal government to invest the funds being borrowed in profitable ventures to enhance the nation’s socio-economic development.

The Cable reports that Obi gave the advice on Thursday, August 19, while speaking with journalists shortly after his visit to Seyi Makinde, Oyo state governor.

Obi said debt is not bad when rightly applied and used for investment that would improve the economy, but that borrowing for consumption is bad.

Source: Legit