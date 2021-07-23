Many Nigerians have identified insecurity as one of the major causes of the rising increase in the prices of foodstuffs

The federal government was, therefore, advised to focus more on providing security for farmers as one of the steps to stop the price increase

Meanwhile, President Buhari has also said his administration is working hard to address the biting food inflation

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians have highlighted some important steps the federal government should take to address the rising increase in the prices of food in the country.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged the ballooning prices of foodstuffs in the country in spite of the investments of his administration in agriculture.

Nigerians have advised the federal government to address the insecurity plaguing the country to stop the rising increase in the prices of foodstuffs. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The president noted that floods had caused large scale destruction to agricultural farmlands, thereby impacting negatively his government's efforts to boost local production and reduce food importation.

Nevertheless, he assured that his administration is working hard to address food inflation occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect of floods on agricultural activities in the country.

Nigerians give recommendations

Speaking to Legit.ng via Facebook comment, Tripple Hope advised the government to stop devaluing the Naira against the dollar and put in place a "tight and strong security" for farmers.

Egwu Samuel, another Facebook user, made a similar recommendation.

He said:

"All the government need to do is to fight Bandits, herdsmen and unknown gun men the way they're fighting Nnamdi Kanu and Igboho.

"Then farmer can be able to go to farm with peace of mind."

Joel Okai Peter also commented:

"They should address the issue of bandits, farmers cannot longer go to farm for the fear of being kidnap."

In his reaction, Omokowa Sam Omo advised the government to address the menace of the herdsmen destroying farmlands, especially in the major food-producing states.

He also advised the government to create a ranching system for the herders and address the menace of the killer herdsmen on the rampage.

Sammie Eden's recommendation is different from the others. To address the rising prices of foodstuffs, Eden advised Nigerians to plant what they eat and stop waiting for the government.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

NBS report shows Nigeria’s inflation rate fell to 17.75% in June

In a related development, Nigeria’s inflation rate fell slightly from 17.93% in May to 17.75% in June, according to the Consumer Price Index report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS said in the report that this showed 0.18% fall in the inflation rate.

What this means is that prices continued to rise in June 2021 but at a slightly slower rate than it did in May 2021.

Source: Legit.ng