Nigerians living in Italy have debunked the recent claims by an erstwhile Edo commissioner, of ill treatment and unlawful detention by the Italian government

The Former Edo Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Osaze Osemwengie-Ero had raised an alarm over ill treatment and racial discrimination

The Welfare Officer, National Union of Nigerian Associations in Italy (NUNAI), Michael Oputteh, refuted the claims made by Osemwengie-Ero, revealed that 100,000 Nigerians currently live in Italy

Edo, Benin- Nigerians living in Italy have refuted the recent claims made by a former Edo commissioner, that Nigerians residing in Italy are being maltreated by the Italian government.

The Nation reports that, the Welfare Officer, National Union of Nigerian Associations in Italy (NUNAI), Michael Oputteh, stated that Osemwengie-Ero, also claimed that more than 300 Nigerians were being unlawfully detained in the Western European country.

Earlier, the former Edo Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Osaze Osemwengie-Ero raised the alarm over the ill treatment and racial discrimination.

Nigerians living in Italy have denied the claims made by ex-Edo Commissioner, revealing the two countries nationals are in good terms. Photo credit: Hon. Osaze Osemwegie Ero

Source: Facebook

In a statement signed and released to newsmen in Benin on Sunday, August 22, Oputteh denied the claim Ero made.

Thisdaylive report indicates that, Ero, who returned to Nigeria after he was released from detention in Italy, raised the alarm that more than 300 Nigerians were currently abandoned in Italian prisons.

He claimed, he was also wrongly detained by the Italian government; adding that he was a victim of racial discrimination and manipulation of a “very corrupt prosecutor” of the Italian Justice system and that many Nigerians are in his shoes over there in Italy.

However, NUNAI disagreed with Ero’s claims by stressing that Italian authorities had never targeted Nigerians for any harassment or racial discrimination.

The NUNAI welfare officer concluded that no fewer than 100,000 Nigerians currently live in Italy and with inter-marriages between the nationals of the two countries.

